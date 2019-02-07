True-life monster’s killer smile

Ted Bundy has been trending on the 30th anniversary of his death. It all started with the launch of the sensational Netflix series in which never-before-heard tape recordings of Bundy are heard, in which he analyses, in the third person, the mind and thoughts of the person who committed the crimes (himself). The series is expertly crafted by director Joe Berlinger to make the best of the material, even though hearing Bundy himself casually describe his evil deeds in a self-satisfied manner is nothing short of sickening. Netflix, before the launch, warned viewers not to watch the series alone, for sanity’s sake — which made viewers tune in with even more gusto.

If this wasn’t enough to pique new interest in the blue-eyed boy of serial killers, then the debut of Zac Efron as Bundy in Berlinger’s feature film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, pushed social media over the edge. The film, following its debut at Cannes, is being criticised for glorifying Bundy and making full use of Efron’s boyish good looks to send Bundy fever to heights not seen since his trials in the late 1970s.

At the time, courtrooms were packed with lustful young girls — convinced of his innocence, based on his smile alone. And it would seem his smile retains its charm after all these years, as women flocked to social media to state how hot he was. To the point where Netflix released a statement: "I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally thousands of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers."