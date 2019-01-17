Meet screen clean queen Marie Kondo

And so, on January 1, when her show popped up on my screen, I was wary. But seeing as I was already deep in my own spring-cleaning binge, I figured: How could it hurt? And pressed play.

I didn’t expect it to happen. I didn’t think I would become the girl who spends her days folding her underwear into very tiny squares (placed in a newly dedicated box in my cupboard), and yet, here I am. I have become a disciple, an annoying follower — akin to a CrossFit junkie or vegan. My clothes, my décor, my breakfast, all have to "spark joy" in my life. And I am not the only one; the internet is on fire with jokes and converts alike — some going so far as to throw away boyfriends who don’t light that joyous spark.

I have to give Netflix credit; scheduling the show in a prime "new year, new me" slot was ingenious, but I think the allure of Kondo’s method is actually twofold — and this woman loves to fold. First, the root of her approach is positive. There is no shame here. You can keep whatever you like — and you’ve got permission to let go of the things in your life that don’t make you as happy as they used to. You’re allowed to be a new person and let go of those bootleg jeans that were so cool in the 1990s.

Second, watching the show, you feel a tingle of the excitement you could glean from taking control of your own life mess. Bathabile is still in office, but maybe 2019 will be less scary because I can find matching socks, with ease, every morning.