Literary awards to know about

If you’re looking for your next good read, it’s worth noting who just won category honours in the Costa Book Awards

24 January 2019 - 13:24 Sarah Buitendach

If you’re looking for your next good read, it’s worth noting who just won category honours in the Costa Book Awards (formerly the Whitbreads).

The recipients of these yearly UK literature prizes tend to be popular, excellent books that aren’t too highbrow. It’s also worth keeping an eye out because the big daddy, the book of the year, will be announced on January 29. It will come from among the 2018 section winners:

• Novel: Normal People by Sally Rooney;

• First novel: The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton;

• Biography: The Cut Out Girl by Bart van Es;

• Children’s Book: The Skylarks’ War by Hilary McKay; and

• Poetry: Assurances by JO Morgan.

BOOK REVIEW: The Waiter, by Matias Faldbakken

Mealtimes can be the setting for the gamut of human performances. Norwegian artist and author Matias Faldbakken captures the show
14 days ago

