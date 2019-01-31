8 luxury watches being designed right now

Perhaps you have a different fancy watch for every day of the week. Maybe your watch-brand nous reaches near-academic proportions. Or conversely, you just don’t get what the fuss is all about — you just look at the time on your phone. Whatever your stance on the world of high-end timepieces, it’s worth knowing that this microcosm is a key indicator of the luxury goods market. And knowledge of that is critical if you’re thinking of investing in shares or in beautifully crafted pieces to wear on your wrist.

It’s good to hear that there are finally signs of recovery in the luxury watch industry. The Deloitte "Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2018" report says Switzerland watch exports rose throughout 2017 and China was the No 1 importer that year. The report highlights positive expectations for growth in the luxury watch industry as "millennials appear to favour luxury mechanical watches rather than digital watches".

The outlook has been improving since 2016, with Richemont and the Swatch Group recording growth of 6.7% and 6.9% respectively in luxury goods sales early in 2017.

The mood was therefore upbeat in early January at the annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie fair in Geneva. This is where some of the world’s leading fine watchmaking manufacturers revealed their new launches to retailers, clients and the media. There were more than 23,000 visitors, a record attendance, at the 29th edition of the prestigious event. Millions more people scour social media channels for the latest news. The exhibition is one of two main international watch fairs held in Switzerland each year.

Independent watch creators and makers are invited to show at the fair’s Carré des Horlogers section. This used to be a good bet for a breather in a jam-packed schedule of presentations and interviews. Only nine such watchmakers first exhibited in 2015, and the thousands of visiting retailers, journalists and clients seemed to focus more of their attention on the historic maisons (read: big brands) that year. That left ample opportunity for the more open-minded and curious among us to grab a quick coffee or a bite to eat at the busy bar counters. This year was different; numbers at the Carré des Horlogers had almost doubled, to 17, close to matching the 18 long-established maisons that dominate Geneva’s Palexpo convention centre.