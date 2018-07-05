BMW i8 Roadster and coupé: Something old, something new

Sometimes it’s hard not to take things personally. I was driving BMW’s latest i3 plug-in electric vehicle from Johannesburg to Pretoria, obeying route instructions from the pre-programmed satnav, when it directed me off course and up to the gates of an Irene old-age estate. My (also mature) co-driver and I laughed it off as a technical glitch.

But that afternoon, while driving the new i8 Roadster convertible, we were pulled over by a traffic policeman who suspected the car might have been stolen. Then he looked inside: "Oh, it’s old people. That’s all right, you can go."

Twice in one day. Someone’s trying to tell me something.

The reason for the constable’s suspicion was that we were in the dusty outskirts of the East Rand — not where you’d typically find a R2.3m sports car.

One positive: I can state categorically that the i8’s soft-top closes as quickly as the manufacturer claims and that acceleration from zero is very fast.

It was my fault we were there. My navigation skills weren’t as good as I thought and by the time I realised my mistake, we were hopelessly lost. Through technology and guesswork, we eventually found our way back to where we should have been.

BMW SA has introduced two new i8s. Besides the convertible, there’s also a coupé. With due respect to the worthy i3, they were the real drawcards for the launch event.

Both i8s are hybrids, drawing power from a three-cylinder, 1,500cc petrol turbo engine, in concert with an electric motor. The latter allows the cars to boast fuel consumption of no more than 2l/100km but appears to have had no impact on performance. Top speed is 250km/h and claimed acceleration is 0-100km/h in just over four seconds.