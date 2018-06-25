New era for BMW Group SA as award-winning plant starts producing BMW X3

Plant Rosslyn, located north of Pretoria, is a modern production facility where state-of-the-art robotics operate alongside highly skilled people. Over the past few months, Plant Rosslyn began a new era by starting production of the all-new BMW X3.

As a compact luxury sports activity vehicle, the BMW X3 is higher, longer and wider than the BMW 3 Series Sedan.

In November 2015, BMW Group SA announced a R6bn investment in upgrading and expanding the production facilities at Plant Rosslyn in preparation for the production switch from the BMW 3 Series to the BMW X3. The expansion included a new, 26,000m² purpose-built body shop, equipped with 288 state-of-the-art Kuka vehicle assembly robots, rendering Plant Rosslyn capable of building the all-new BMW X3.

An additional investment of R160m to enhance production-line speed by almost 10% was announced late last year, taking the plant production from 71,000 units to 76,000 units per year.

As a result of these strategies and investments, the new BMW X3 will be even more localised than the BMW 3 Series.

A first for BMW

In 1973, when BMW Group SA was established, Plant Rosslyn became the group’s first manufacturing facility outside Germany. In 1983, BMW 3 Series production started with the second-generation E30, affectionately known on the production line as “Gusheshe”. Further generations followed, from the E36 (“Dolphin”) to the E46 (“G-String”) and on to the E90 (known in South Africa as the “Tweezer”) and the sixth-generation F30.

“Over the years, the development of our production and export programme has been the catalyst for our sustainable growth and contribution to the South African economy,” says Tim Abbott, CEO of BMW Group SA and Sub-Saharan Africa. “With the production of the new BMW X3, we remain a committed and engaged corporate citizen dedicated to the upliftment of SA and its people.”

“We have invested a lot of money in the growth of our production facilities – in the buildings and production equipment, and also in the training and upskilling of our people,” said Plant Rosslyn director Stefan Huelsenberg. “Our R6.16bn investment to prepare for the new-model BMW X3 is the biggest investment yet in the South African automobile industry. This is a clear sign of the commitment of the BMW Group to SA’s economy and in its people.”