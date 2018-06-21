Return of the 8 Series to sit atop BMW tree

It’s out with the old and in with the new as BMW’s 8 Series coupe replaces the little-loved 6 Series at the top of the brand’s style tree. But is a 3.7 second 8 Series really 33% better than a 6 Series?

The 8 Series moves the Bavarian grand touring coupe scene upmarket and has clear links to the Concept 8 Series from last year’s Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza on Lake Como, Italy.

Due to be launched officially in November before going on sale in SA in the first quarter of 2019, the coupe will eventually sit alongside the 8 Series four-door that was shown at the Geneva Motor Show this March. Its arrival will leave the Gran Coupe and Gran Turismo as the only remaining 6 Series models in the line-up as BMW pushes toward a higher profit model mix and a reduced focus on volume at the bottom end of its range.

Its mechanical package is based on the architecture of the 7 Series, with BMW planning to move the price point up to north of the limousine and beneath the Rolls-Royce Wraith.

While the concept car ran a twin-turbo, 6.6l V12, that won’t be one of the four-seat, two-door coupe’s two launch engines.