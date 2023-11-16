Eat Out seeks out South Africa’s best restaurants
What makes for a winning restaurant? It’s not haute cuisine, it’s the all-round experience, from the flavour and texture of the food to the wine list and memorable service. This year’s Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards have spread the net wide to find the country’s top dining establishments
The local restaurant industry is gearing up for its version of the Oscars, with The Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards set to be announced this weekend.
They’re a big thing in the industry, with winners often being catapulted into the spotlight. Take last year’s top-ranked establishment, The LivingRoom in KwaZulu-Natal. The restaurant, in Cowies Hill just outside Durban, has received bookings from all over the country since winning the accolade. As a result, it has brought in an additional eight people and is using more local suppliers, creating a ripple effect in the community and the local economy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.