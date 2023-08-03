Greater Cradle Nature Reserve: nearby but a world away
The Greater Cradle Nature Reserve in the Cradle of Humankind offers a wealth of activities for day-trippers and hotel guests alike
Less than an hour from the bustle of Sandton, the Cradle of Humankind might as well be in another world. Large tracts of land, bushveld, expansive views in all directions. It’s a 47,000ha patch of tourism heaven within which you’ll find the 9,000ha Greater Cradle Nature Reserve. Within that is the Cradle Boutique Hotel.
This is an eco-tourism destination with a difference. Thought to be the birthplace of humanity, the broader Cradle area is a Unesco world heritage site. The fossils of the earliest human ancestors were found here, and the area also happens to be home to the largest concentration of ancestral remains anywhere in the world. Two active palaeoanthropological sites dig into the area’s roughly 4.5-million-year history...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.