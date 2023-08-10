Fresh tastes for Time Out
The global media and hospitality company has announced four new additions to its South African food and culture market, set to open near the end of the year
10 August 2023 - 05:00
Chef Peter Tempelhoff runs some of the finest culinary establishments in South Africa. Think fine dining restaurants Fyn and Buitenverwachting, for example. So foodies will be pleased to hear he’ll be opening another outlet of the popular Japanese street-food bar Ramenhead at the V&A Waterfront’s Time Out Market.
Ramenhead is one of four additions to the food and culture market that were announced this week. Also opening this year will be Anwar Abdullatief and Yolani Abrahams’s Barakat, Eugene Smith’s Yard and Matt Manning’s Culture Wine Bar. ..
