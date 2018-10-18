Cool and unusual local wines

Method to the madness

"SA wine is in a great place right now, as the market is embracing the independent artisanal winemakers who release limited amounts of high-quality wines made by natural methods," explains Cope.

The nice thing about small-batch wines is that their makers are able to experiment — they can try out trendy organic, biodynamic and minimal-intervention methods that would probably be off the cards for the bigger wine brands.

The minimal-intervention method is of particular interest to Cope at the moment. The term "encompasses more than terms like organic or biodynamic", he says. Minimal intervention ensures that a wine gives an honest reflection of the grapes and is not a manipulated product made in a purely commercially orientated way.

"I think many consumers don’t realise that mass-volume products are made using additives to control the process and flavour of wines," he says.

"Discerning consumers are careful to eat local organic food or choose free-range meat. It would be great to have that same interest in choice of wine."

At Publik’s tasting in Joburg more than 100 wines — poured by over 25 winemakers — will be available for tasting.

The FM asked Cope to choose his top 10 wines for the thirsty and the curious. Here is the list and his comments.