Haute Cabrière: A Cape classic to enjoy wherever you are

The kitchen has put together a special Sunday feast menu for R370 a head — and it’s certainly worth the money. We were inundated with offerings from the set menu: soup and homemade bread, followed by heaving plates of baked fish, venison cottage pie, impossibly creamy cauliflower cheese and tomato salad to share. All of this was accompanied by excellent wine. Utterly delicious sago pudding and ratafia (dessert wine) added the finishing touch.

If you’re in that particular vineyard-laced neck of the woods, you should definitely book for this spread. But here’s the kicker: even if you’re not near Franschhoek, you can still get in on the action.

In July and August, Haute Cabrière chefs Nic van Wyk and Westley Muller will be doing a series of pop-up dinners across the country. We recently tested their six-course menu at Joburg’s Peech Boutique Hotel, and can attest to its excellence.