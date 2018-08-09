The R2,522 red wine you need in your life

A wine so fancy that it’s kept in its own specially crafted box; so special, in fact, that the box can be opened only by a unique Allen key. You could own one if you bought De Toren’s The Black Lion shiraz.

Sure, a bottle of the 2016 vintage costs R2,522 a go. You may think: "The price tag, the box, the key — it’s all a big marketing stunt."

But it isn’t. The FM recently spent some time at the De Toren Estate in Stellenbosch, and tasted a drop of the stuff. It’s velvety and rich, and pretty much exactly what you want from a shiraz.

When you hear the story of how it’s made, this all makes sense.