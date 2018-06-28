A great spot for a lazy weekend lunch

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more quintessentially winter-perfect lunch venue than Terroir — the restaurant at Kleine Zalze wine estate in Stellenbosch. Set among vines and oak trees, and with dark wood details, earthen floors, a blazing fireplace and reed ceilings, this is what your ouma’s farm kitchen might look like, if in fact she had one.

If you’re planning on being in that part of the world, we’d recommend you book ahead and go for a relaxed, extended, wine-fuelled lunch. It’s the ideal spot for a celebratory gathering — especially because the wonderfully warm staff make you feel like you’re part of the family.

Until September 30 Terroir is running a couple of specials. You can pick two dishes (starter/main or main/dessert) from the French-inspired chalkboard menu for just R295 a person. Alternatively, splurge and go with the chef’s choice of four courses at R450 a head. Both options include a glass of Kleine Zalze’s award-winning wine.

Menu-wise, we’d recommend a Terroir classic — the moreish prawn risotto — but expect a changing, seasonal array of other dynamic new dishes such as Malay-style calamari.

To book e-mail restaurant@kleinezalze.co.za