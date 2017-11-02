Life / On The Screen

The Handmaid’s Tale is simply superb

Winning story

02 November 2017 - 06:28 Prakash Naidoo
Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) won Emmys in The Handmaid’s Tale
Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) won Emmys in The Handmaid’s Tale

The eagerly awaited television adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s superb novel The Handmaid’s Tale has finally made it to SA’s small screens and despite the ridiculously long wait (six months after its US premiere), it was worth the wait.

Monday nights at 10pm on M-Net (Channel 101) will now be blocked off for the next 10 weeks as local television aficionados become immersed in this series, winner of eight Primetime Emmy awards. Two of those Emmys went to lead actress Elisabeth Moss and guest actress Alexis Bledel, both of whom featured prominently in the first episode.

If this is indeed the golden age of television, with some of the best shows on screen, then The Handmaid’s Tale will head that list.

The fact that Atwood served as consulting producer in the first series means the scripts were closely aligned to her novel.

Interestingly, the series has been picked up for a second season — to air in 2018 — and since it has technically reached the end of its source material, these scripts will all be new.

