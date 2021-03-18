Three things Christo Wiese learnt from the Steinhoff debacle
An updated edition of Pieter du Toit’s book, ‘The Stellenbosch Mafia’, elaborates on the fallout between Johann Rupert and Christo Wiese, who has been badly hurt by the Steinhoff collapse
18 March 2021 - 05:00
It’s no secret that there is bad blood between Richemont’s founder Johann Rupert and Shoprite’s former chair Christo Wiese.
But Wiese’s fall from grace since 2017 has been swift and sharp: he’d taken a large bet on Markus Jooste and Steinhoff, and the revelation of immense fraud at the retailer meant Wiese’s own personal stake in the company plunged by R59bn when Steinhoff crashed...
