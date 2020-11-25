TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Pepkor returns to its roots with disposal of discordant brands
25 November 2020 - 20:48
Pepkor’s strength is to focus on the vast budget-conscious mass market — with discount offers spanning everything from school uniforms to baby clothes — and let others worry about the few well-heeled consumers at the top of the pyramid.
The company, which counted Christo Wiese as one of its early directors when it started in Upington in the 1960s, after they spotted an opportunity to bring cheaper clothes to the poor, could not have chosen a better time to embrace its roots as a pure discounter. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now