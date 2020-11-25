Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Pepkor returns to its roots with disposal of discordant brands BL PREMIUM

Pepkor’s strength is to focus on the vast budget-conscious mass market — with discount offers spanning everything from school uniforms to baby clothes — and let others worry about the few well-heeled consumers at the top of the pyramid.

The company, which counted Christo Wiese as one of its early directors when it started in Upington in the 1960s, after they spotted an opportunity to bring cheaper clothes to the poor, could not have chosen a better time to embrace its roots as a pure discounter. ..