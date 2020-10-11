I won't be calling the shots, says Christo Wiese
But departing Shoprite chair holding on to special voting rights
11 October 2020 - 00:02
Christo Wiese says he will not be relinquishing his special voting rights when he steps down as chair of Shoprite next month after 41 years at the helm, but this does not mean he will still be calling the shots.
"I will not be calling the shots because there is an independent board and we've appointed an independent chairperson."
