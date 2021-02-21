Steinhoff’s claim process inches along
But it’ll take more than settling the bill to earn market’s forgiveness
21 February 2021 - 00:07
Steinhoff International is making progress, albeit slowly, in settling legal claims against it after its near collapse in December 2017 — and this week had good news for long-suffering claimants.
But it may not be enough to restore confidence, given the ongoing civil claim and a criminal investigation...
