ART: It’s not about the size

20 August 2020 - 05:00 Candice Botha

RMB Turbine Art Fair

Always more than just an art sale, and a real favourite of Joburgers, the RMB Turbine Art Fair is going ahead this year, only as an online event. "We believe that there is no better time than right now for collectors to actively support artists and galleries," says Glynis Hyslop, founder of the fair.

"We also see this as an opportunity to support art schools in ensuring a generation of new artists. Through our special projects we showcase the work of emerging artists at the start of their careers, giving them a much-needed launch pad."

The reimagined event takes place from August 28 to September 2 and each gallery on the show will have a dedicated virtual viewing room. These are where they’ll display their artworks with interactive messaging, behind-the-scenes profiling of artists, and videos.

Don’t miss out on snapping up new works by young talents and catching the online special projects, "walkabouts" and talks with acclaimed artists like Mary Sibande and photojournalist Greg Marinovich.

turbineartfair.co.za

TINY2020

We’re mesmerised by Everard Read’s current exhibition of tiny, tiny artworks — most no bigger than a cereal box. They make us want to lean in and look for ages. Plus, we love a bit of playing with scale.

More than 50 artists have produced works for the exhibition across a range of mediums, genres and concepts. They include the who’s who of the SA art scene like Lady Skollie, Blessing Ngobeni, Lucinda Mudge, Norman Catherine, Phillemon Hlungwani, Lionel Smit and Dylan Lewis. The diversity and diminutive size make this event a broad and fascinating insight into SA art.

everard-read.co.za/exhibition/127/

