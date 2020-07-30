Horror films: cinema of the plague

Bergman’s films are almost always about the struggle to find meaning in life, and that is the central theme of The Seventh Seal. A knight, Antonius Block, journeys home from the crusades during the Black Death in the mid-14th century to save his marriage, but he is doomed to die before he can try.

In a startling strategy, Death is represented in the film by a figure dressed in black, with face painted white, who hovers over the living. When Death appears to Block at the opening of the film, the knight challenges Death to a chess game which will decide his fate. Thus he secures some time to complete his quest for meaning in life.

Block laments that he has been abandoned by God, who remains silent and absent. "It’s as if there was no-one there." He wants direct knowledge of God. The film takes its title from The Book of Revelation which speaks of the breaking of the seventh seal, from where Block expects to learn the secret of existence. But he never learns the secret.

While the plague is not the central focus of the film, Death is; but the plague is the horizon. It is also the cause of many happenings in the film, such as the identification of a 14-year-old girl as a witch, who is blamed for the disease and set on fire. In another scene, Jof the clown is humiliated by people at an inn, their cruelty a brief respite from anxiety.

Priests determined what people did during the plague, much like our scientists do today, who are perhaps as clueless as the priests were then. An artist avers that the plague is a punishment from God as he paints scenes of frenzied self-flagellation and death stalking the living.

Block loses his chess game with Death, who reveals no truths, but the knight does save the lives of the clown and his family, a measure of salvation. The film ends with Death and his charges doing a merry dance.

Critics often saw the film as an allegory of the fear of the atom bomb, as the Cold War — a kind of plague — unfolded.

For Bergman, described by Woody Allen as "the poet of mortality", the plague is always already there, part of the human condition, death awaiting us all.

Flashbacks

A vastly different movie is Sidney Salkow’s low-budget The Last Man on Earth, based on a novel by Richard Matheson. The film became a kind of template for movies about zombies and the undead, even if the genre preceded the movie.

It opens with shots of desolate blocks of flats in a city in the US (though it was filmed in Italy), the music weaving an ominous atmosphere. Empty streets, abandoned cars with doors left wide open, evoke death even before we see bodies strewn on sidewalks.

Set in September 1968, Vincent Price plays Robert Morgan, the only survivor of a global plague, who has for three years led a solitary existence. But he is not alone, for the earth is roamed by the infected: vampires who emerge only at night because, like Dracula, they cannot survive sunlight. Nor can they abide mirrors, or garlic. This extreme picture of social distancing renders the infected as inhuman, indeed another species, a glimmer of the stigmatisation practised today.