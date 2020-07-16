Gift shopping: presents in lieu of your presence
Gifts to give your loved ones in lockdown
Missing birthdays and other celebrations with family and friends? We rounded up a treasure trove of goodies which can be ordered online and delivered to your loved one’s door to ensure that they feel, well, loved.
GIFT BOXES
Hello Darling
Hello Darling’s exclusive gift boxes are thoughtfully put together with the aim of creating a present that’s simple, sincere and significant. Owner Casey-lee Hardy has sourced goodies from celebrated local businesses like Shop Wild and Free, Feat.sock.co, Ma Mère Confections, Lulu & Marula and That Stationery Slut to offer items you can put together yourself. Or select from the range of ready-made boxes with quirky names like Get it Girl, Dude, Dreamer and My Honey. hellodarlingpackages.co.za
Belle & Beau
Belle & Beau’s gift boxes focus on locally made, consciously sourced artisan products put together in curated boxes. The feel is authentic and mindful, and adding a chunk of rose quartz to each box is a unique touch. Rainbow Baby, Natural Beauty, Bliss, Siren, Serenity, Artisan and Ritual are some of the boxes available. Each is packed with distinctive items that include botanical mists, bundles of herbs, shells, edible flowers, handmade soaps and scrubs, aromatherapy eye pillows, coconut bowls and handwoven throws, all sourced within SA and packaged with a handwritten card.
You’re Welcome
You’re Welcome’s gift boxes range from culinary treats to pamper spoils, teas and coffees, with memorable names like Wake Me Up Before You Go and Tongue Tingling. It’s conveniently arranged into sections including For Him, For Her, Home and For the Kitchen, so it’s easy to select a gift full of locally produced treasures for someone special that will be delivered to their door anywhere in SA.
FLOWER POWER
Adore Weddings
With the wedding industry practically at a standstill, KwaZulu-Natal wedding co-ordinator Adore Weddings is putting its considerable floristry talents to work creating magnificent floral arrangements and bouquets available for delivery from Morningside to Tinley Manor. Filled with unusual combinations of blooms — think ornamental cabbage and anthuriums, pampas grass, hydrangeas and heliconias in a rainbow of hues — these are exceptional flowers that will make someone special feel truly spoilt on a big occasion.
The Florist Joburg
These floral artists specialise in putting the wow into flowers with their colourful bouquets, often presented in hatboxes that make a gorgeous display whether in a single hue, an array of bright shades or pretty pastels. Speciality blooms in abundance make these arrangements a definite delight to find delivered to your door.
072-125-4221
Petal&Post
Petal&Post specialises in a "posy of the day" which is uploaded by 7am each day. R265 includes 10 to 12 stems and same-day delivery in Cape Town and Joburg, making this the perfect birthday treat for a friend. If you’re after a bigger bunch, just order two or three and note that you’d like them to be delivered as one. The company offers a range of gifts you can add to your order too. You can also give someone a subscription for a weekly posy delivered to their home — now that will brighten the days in lockdown.