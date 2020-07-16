Gift shopping: presents in lieu of your presence

FLOWER POWER

Adore Weddings

With the wedding industry practically at a standstill, KwaZulu-Natal wedding co-ordinator Adore Weddings is putting its considerable floristry talents to work creating magnificent floral arrangements and bouquets available for delivery from Morningside to Tinley Manor. Filled with unusual combinations of blooms — think ornamental cabbage and anthuriums, pampas grass, hydrangeas and heliconias in a rainbow of hues — these are exceptional flowers that will make someone special feel truly spoilt on a big occasion.

adoreweddings.co.za

The Florist Joburg

These floral artists specialise in putting the wow into flowers with their colourful bouquets, often presented in hatboxes that make a gorgeous display whether in a single hue, an array of bright shades or pretty pastels. Speciality blooms in abundance make these arrangements a definite delight to find delivered to your door.

072-125-4221

Petal&Post

Petal&Post specialises in a "posy of the day" which is uploaded by 7am each day. R265 includes 10 to 12 stems and same-day delivery in Cape Town and Joburg, making this the perfect birthday treat for a friend. If you’re after a bigger bunch, just order two or three and note that you’d like them to be delivered as one. The company offers a range of gifts you can add to your order too. You can also give someone a subscription for a weekly posy delivered to their home — now that will brighten the days in lockdown.

petalandpost.co.za