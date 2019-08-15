Tiny house revolution: honey, I shrunk the house

Walking through the house induces equal parts desire and dread. How would you declutter to this extent? It looks as if even the marvellous Ms Kondo might struggle.

Architect Tracy Levinson of LevEco Architects, who has an interest in sustainable design, notes that design is paramount when it comes to comfortable living. "The key is that no redundant spaces or duplication exist, and that there are multifunctional elements," she says.

To prove it’s possible to live in such a small space, co-directors of Wanderlust Co, Matt Bower and Kendal McGlashan, are moving into a tiny home themselves.

McGlashan says: "It’s the no-restraints kind of lifestyle that appeals to us. So many people are consumed with what is perceived to be ultimate signs of success in the form of mansions and excess. For us, the ultimate form of success is to have freedom, and in ‘moving tiny’ you have the freedom that, if you do not enjoy the area where you live, you can just pick up [your house] and move. It’s simple."

She says: "It’s actually been quite liberating to cull all the unnecessary items that take up space and money. We’ve adopted a one-in-one-out concept, which we’ve found also frees some finances that you can use on experiences instead of things."

Da Cruz Almeida’s design for the POD-iDladla is flexible regarding the materials that can be used for its construction. "Sustainability is a key element of microliving, and the core of sustainability is about keeping things local. A flexible design that is adaptable to different environmental conditions and the availability of local materials is essential," she says. Her POD is designed as a lightweight structure that can be anywhere there is 24m² of open land. It can be installed as an on-grid structure connected to existing services or as a stand-alone off-grid POD in more remote areas. Simplicity and sustainability are the focus for Wanderlust Co too, and finishes and fittings are as ecofriendly as possible. The house can be completely off-grid, with solar power, a purpose-designed water tank and a composting toilet.

"We have tried to stick to materials like glass, wood and ceramics rather than plastic, to be true to our mission of being kinder to the environment," says McGlashan.