The latest trends in office design

There is a real trend towards an "anti-office". People appreciate having interesting and invigorating spaces to work in, and because of the access social media gives us to the world and the inspiration that comes with that, employees have greater expectations of their environment and demand more from their surroundings. In TBE, we have focused on thoughtful spaces, from very public to very private, and created carefully tuned office environments, as well as celebratory spaces.

What was your main considerations in terms of layout and aesthetic?

There are obviously certain functional demands, which dictated the initial layout — the number of clients, offices, boardrooms, and so forth. The next consideration is how to maximise natural light.

How do shared office projects differ from home offices?

We needed to provide the best possible canvas for each client to make its own [arrangement]. On the other hand, a personal space is very much about one individual’s own needs.

studiohk.co.za

CASE STUDY 2: Lemon headquarters

Design company Lemon created this office space for itself.

How are offices changing in terms of layout and aesthetic?

People want their offices to feel like home. There is a definite move towards creating office environments that are comfortable but still functional.

Open-plan environments have been popular for the past few years, but we believe this is often a cost-cutting exercise, and that it is not an effective strategy.