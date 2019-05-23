ARCHITECTURE: Cities of the future

It was interesting to see the ways interpretations and attitudes among the delegates to this slightly uncomfortable fact shifted throughout the course of the conference.

Abbas certainly found himself cast as the villain at the beginning. Not only did Egypt’s grandiose visions of a glass and concrete jungle seem dangerous and irresponsible in the face of a serious environmental crisis, but, slightly embarrassingly, the glittering metropolis Abbas was presenting wasn’t a vision of a bright future — it was an image of the mistakes of the past.

The keynote speakers at the conference included UK architect Norman Foster, designer of Apple Park in California, and speakers from other starchitect firms like Herzog & de Meuron, who did the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern in London, and Diébédo Francis Kéré, the German-based architect of the 2016 Serpentine Pavilion in London, who is originally from Burkina Faso.

It became clear, as they spoke, that some incredible sustainable architecture is being built out there. Foster even told of a commission he’d received from the European Space Agency to design a lunar dwelling — a house on the moon. Building it would demand extreme efficiency in terms of space, materials and energy.

Working on that design brought Foster to the same conclusions as those seeking earth-bound efficiencies — not least the benefits of using local materials.

Foster proposed lunar soil as a building material. Kéré built wonderful sustainable school buildings with mud blocks, using traditional materials to realise modern design, but perhaps most crucially, engaging with communities to gain their buy-in and commitment to the project rather than a blunt top-down approach.

Christine Binswanger of Herzog & de Meuron spoke about how beauty is necessary when it comes to building sustainably. French architect Anne Lacaton, this year’s Mies van der Rohe prizewinner, who in her modest, understated way upstaged them all, took it a step further in an urban context, and spoke about how she’d used existing buildings, typically failed 1960s social housing projects, as building materials of the future.

Megacities

But what the Egyptian megadevelopments we’d been shown made clear was that most of these beautiful, uplifting buildings didn’t really matter.

The real challenge was not how to perfect the brilliant ideas so many of the speakers had; it was how to get sustainable design and construction to catch on in a rapidly urbanising world with growing populations, especially on developing continents such as Africa.

The UN predicts that by 2050 68% of the world’s population will live in cities. At the moment, it’s about 55% (43%in Africa; 82% in Northern America).

"Combined with the overall growth of the world’s population," says the 2018 "Revision of the World Urbanization Prospects" report, this growth "could add another 2.5-billion people to urban areas by 2050, with close to 90% of this increase taking place in Asia and Africa".

The UN’s "World Cities" data booklet says: "Nine of the 10 cities projected to become megacities between 2018 and 2030 are in developing countries." (A megacity usually means a city with 10-million inhabitants or more.)

Africa will go from having just three megacities to five by 2030, with Egypt and Kinshasa among the top 10 biggest cites in the world. It’s noteworthy that Africa will go from having five cities to 13 with populations between 5-million and 10-million people, and from having 71 cities with populations between 500,000 and 1-million to having 111. Asia will go from having 250 cities with a population between 1-million and 5-million people to 330. The growth of cities in Europe and the US is much more gradual.