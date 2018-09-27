Auctions not to be missed in the Mother City

There are two exceptional auctions taking place in Cape Town in the next month. One of hugely collectable 20th-century furniture; the other of jewellery, art and decorative arts. If you’re in the Mother City, you shouldn’t miss either. Here’s a taster of what to expect at both.

The prop house

Walk into the warehouse of items that go on auction this week from The Prop House in Cape Town and you might as well have just emerged from the DeLorean or Tardis, with the good doctors Brown and Who, into some mixed vortex of history.