Décor: Joburgers won’t want to miss this show

Whether you have secret Pinterest boards that you spend hours pinning images of your dream kitchen on, are haphazardly house-proud and like the odd scatter cushion, or motivate your décor and DIY choices based on keeping up with the Joneses, you should take note of this upcoming event.

In its second year, and following on from a debut received with much enthusiasm, Design Joburg, featuring Rooms on View, is back. It takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre next week (May 25 to 27) and promises to be a gilded nugget on the City of Gold’s décor and design calendar. The idea is that you browse the delightful stands, ooh and aah over a couple of things, bump into everyone you know and then sit down for a snack and a cocktail. Here are some highlights that we plan not to miss.