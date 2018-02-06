Q&A with Basilei co-founder Istvan Jordaan

The Financial Mail chats to Istvan Jordaan, co-founder of smallbatch confectionery brand Basilei.

You and your brother founded the company. What are your professional backgrounds and have you always been in confectionery?

Though Basilei only launched in September 2016, its true origins date back to the start of the millennium. It was then that my old man decided to hone his craft as an artisan. He developed countless exciting recipes and products. Naturally, my brother Marcos and I, being kids at the time, found ourselves helping in the kitchen, and we eventually learnt the skill ourselves. More than a decade later, we decided to introduce the world to these delicacies.

Basilei’s conception was a marriage between heritage and a pioneering heart. Having travelled quite extensively and lived abroad for five years (in Sydney), we had a reas o n able benchmark of what quality products look and taste like.

Our opinion is subject to strong family ties, but we thought our father’s creations were exceptional, creating the perfect launch pad for what is now Basilei Handcrafted Confectionery.

We started planning the genesis of our food baby in February 2016, and sold our very first product that September.

I worked for Australia’s Super Retail Group’s e-commerce wing, as well as in the sports coaching industry (I’m still a co-owner of a tennis academy in Somerset West).

My brother just finished his honours degree in management accounting and is considering which route to take next to profit his career and his involvement in Basilei.