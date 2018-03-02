Delightful Tutu 2.0 lamp takes the title

What’s the Most Beautiful Object in SA? Well for 2018, and according to the eponymous MBOISA award, which is voted for by the public and announced at Design Indaba in February every year, it’s this delightful light.

We’ve had the work of its creator, Thabisa Mjo of Mash T Design Studio, in our sights for a while now and think the winning Tutu 2.0 light, which is inspired by Xibelani skirts and tutus, nails it.

For more info e-mail thabisa@mashtdesignstudio.com