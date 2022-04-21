An ex-con is the new mayor of Beaufort West

The roar of dust and diesel. A smell of petrol from half a dozen garages. Blasting heat in summer, bone-chilling wind off the Karoo flats in winter. At night, the sound of exhaust brakes and the rattle and hum of loaded interlink trailers thumping down the only road by which you can enter and leave town.

A dam which, thanks to La Niña, is full but which in recent years has also afforded the world the cracked TV spectacle of a town that has reached day zero. A few hotels — and one motel straight out of the American West, only they don’t speak American there.

At one end, the house where heart surgeon Christiaan Barnard was born. At the other, next to the main road and its importuning truckers, a sad building which once housed a disco called Club Lipstick. Beyond that, going south, a road soaked in carnage and blood, as if the thought of being marooned there makes drivers crazy with fear. And in the mornings and again in the evenings, the mirages of more low-lit trucks shimmering over the flats.