HIV prevention should be like fast food. This data shows why

Twenty years ago, there was very little you could do to prevent yourself from getting infected with HIV, other than to not have sex or use condoms each time you had sex. Today, the situation is very different because researchers have made great progress with something known as biomedical interventions. In easy speak, these are things such as pills, injections or vaginal rings that you can use to lower your chances of contracting HIV if you have sex without a condom.

Scientists call these types of interventions pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, because you use them before you’re exposed to HIV and they then help to prevent you from getting infected with the virus (prophylaxis is preventive treatment). PrEP for HIV contains antiretroviral drugs (the same medicine that doctors use to treat people infected with HIV) that shields your immune system’s cells from getting infected with HIV if exposed to it.

So can you get PrEP in SA?

Right now, you can only get a pill that you need to take daily for it to work well (the pill is called oral PrEP). The tablet needs to be in your system for at least 30 days before you get exposed to HIV and, if you take it correctly, it can reduce your chances of contracting the virus by between 92% and 98%. Alternatively, two pills can be taken before sex and a third a day after sex (such a person would obviously need to know when they’re going to have sex). This method, called “PrEP on demand” is only recommended for men who have sex with men because studies showed when people take the pill in this way it doesn’t work as well during vaginal sex as it does for anal sex.

There’s also a silicone ring that women can insert into their vaginas, called the dapivirine vaginal ring. It can reduce a user’s chances of contracting HIV via sex by 27%. The ring was approved for use by our medicines regulator, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), in March, but the national health department says it is still in the process of developing user guidelines and negotiating prices with the manufacturer, so the ring is not yet available.

The PrEP method that research shows works best is an HIV injection called cabotegravir that you take every two months. The jab virtually wipes out someone’s chances of contracting HIV through sex. One of the reasons scientists think a cabotegravir injection works better than a daily pill is because it’s so much easier to adhere to; some people struggle to remember to take a pill each day, and the less often you take it, the less well it works.

Cabotegravir only recently came onto the market and is not yet approved for use by Sahpra, though the injection’s manufacturer, ViiV Healthcare, has applied for approval. But even if the shot is approved, it’s likely to be unaffordable: it sells for R54,000 an injection in the US. Compare that with the R90 a month the health department says a supply of HIV prevention tablets costs for one person (R60 for the actual pills and R30 for administration costs such as nurses’ salaries, blood tests, and so on).

Experts say ViiV Healthcare would need to sell cabotegravir to the health department for no more than R180 an injection (so for about the same price as a month’s supply of pills) to make it viable to be rolled out in the public health sector. Eight out of 10 people in SA are reliant on government clinics and hospitals, so this is where the pill would be needed most.

But why does SA need PrEP?

Because the country has 200,000 new HIV infections per year (about 550 per day) and pills, vaginal rings and injections can help to lower this figure dramatically.

At a recent Twitter Spaces Bhekisisa event, Linda-Gail Bekker, the director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the University of Cape Town, said: “We need fast PrEP, like fast food. PrEP should be available at many points, in many ways. PrEP is not a luxury in this country, our HIV burden makes it a top priority.”

So where is SA with the rollout of HIV prevention pills in the public health sector? We asked the health department for the latest figures (it gave us the numbers up until the end of December 2021), made infographics and asked the department questions about some of the statistics.

Find the figures, as provided by the health department, here.

1. How many people have received HIV prevention pills from a government facility?