News & Fox / Trending

Red faces all around for the EFF

The EFF’s ‘pay back the money’ refrain has come back to haunt it, with red faces all around

10 June 2021 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian
Julius Malema: Alleged to have benefited from VBS looting. Picture: The Times/Alon Skuy
Julius Malema: Alleged to have benefited from VBS looting. Picture: The Times/Alon Skuy

Who would have thought that "pay back the money" would take on such a poignant meaning for the EFF?

It was the gleeful chant the party yelled when pushing Jacob Zuma, its bosom-buddy-turned-arch-enemy-and-back-again, to refund the taxpayer money spent for his personal benefit on upgrades to his Nkandla residence.

The EFF was among those who won a Constitutional Court ruling that ordered Zuma to pay back the money, a proud moment for the fledgling party. But this time around paying back the money marks a moment of guilt and shame for the EFF and its leadership.

It relates to the R2.7bn looting of the VBS Mutual Bank and the share of this money received by Brian Shivambu, the brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

The party has been dogged by allegations that it played a role in looting the bank for the benefit of its leaders — the funds are reported to have been extracted through Brian’s company Sgameka Projects and went towards bankrolling the lifestyles of his brother and EFF leader Julius Malema.

After months of bullying, harassment and screaming denials by the EFF, Pauli van Wyk of the Daily Maverick’s investigative wing, Scorpio, found a confidential, signed acknowledgment by Brian that he and Sgameka received about R4.5m from Vele Investments, the majority shareholder in VBS, for no good reason.

She reports that in the document, which forms part of the liquidation proceedings of Vele, Brian agrees to pay it all back.

Naturally, the EFF’s Twitter army has been silent on the matter, in stark contrast to its bluster when Van Wyk first reported on the party’s role in looting money deposited by pensioners and the poor.

EDITORIAL: EFF had better make sure its hands are clean

The Zondo commission wants to scrutinise the financial records of the party’s leaders
Opinion
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zuma’s tax returns: privacy vs public interest
News & Fox
2.
eMedia turns tables on SABC and MultiChoice
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Naledi Pandor
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
By the numbers: Vaccination alarm bells ringing
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Why Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is under siege
News & Fox

Related Articles

VBS completes transfer of retail deposits to Nedbank

Companies / Financial Services

Municipalities still feeling the pinch years after VBS Mutual Bank looting

National

Hawks firing on half its cylinders, says Godfrey Lebeya

National

ANC’s Danny Msiza in court in connection with VBS Mutual Bank fraud

National

Hawks make more arrests in VBS Mutual Bank scandal

National

WATCH: VBS: A Dream Defrauded

Companies / Financial Services

Conviction of former VBS finance head will help build heist case

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.