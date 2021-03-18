Municipalities still feeling the pinch years after VBS Mutual Bank looting
Committee chair Faith Muthambi raises parliament’s concern about lagging service delivery in the wake of the scandal
18 March 2021 - 19:00
Nearly three years after the VBS Mutual Bank saga was exposed, concerns are still being raised about its adverse effects on service delivery in municipalities that had invested money in the now defunct bank.
Faith Muthambi, chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs, said on Thursday the committee will continue to “emphasise these investment losses because communities continue to suffer consequences on service delivery as a result of the VBS Mutual Bank investments”...
