National Hawks firing on half its cylinders, says Godfrey Lebeya Committee also told about severe shortages for forensic investigations, with the state relying heavily on the private sector capacity

The boss of the elite Hawks investigating unit, Godfrey Lebeya, has painted a dire picture of its resourcing constraints, saying the unit is operating at less than 50% capacity, which may impede its ability to tackle the myriad cases before it.

The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), as the Hawks is formally known, is responsible for probing high-priority crimes — including the multibillion-rand fraud at Steinhoff, once Europe’s second-biggest furniture retailer — to enable the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to institute criminal prosecutions...