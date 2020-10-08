A good week for Shamila Batohi
It’s only taken 20 months, but Shamila Batohi has executed her first real swoop as head of the National Prosecuting Authority
A good week
It’s only taken 20 months, but Shamila Batohi has executed her first real swoop as head of the National Prosecuting Authority, with the arrests of seven people, including flash car fan Edwin Sodi, connected to a R255m Free State government asbestos audit. While the arrests are clearly a giant leap forward given the NPA’s almost total inertia this past decade, the accused are small fry in relation to the big fish who signed off on the deal: Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane. Nabbing SA’s top crooks is the real test.
A bad week
Speaking of top crooks, Carl Niehaus’s favourite president and dance mentor, Jacob Zuma, may be running out of road. Not only are the state capture skeletons clattering out of top-squeeze Dudu Myeni’s cupboard, but JZ will almost certainly have no choice but to appear himself before judge Raymond Zondo soon enough. While we wouldn’t put it past SA’s soap opera star to develop another mysterious malady or blame it all on his evil long-lost twin, the excuses to evade penetrating scrutiny are fast diminishing.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.