News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Shamila Batohi

It’s only taken 20 months, but Shamila Batohi has executed her first real swoop as head of the National Prosecuting Authority

08 October 2020 - 05:00
Shamila Batohi. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Shamila Batohi. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A good week

It’s only taken 20 months, but Shamila Batohi has executed her first real swoop as head of the National Prosecuting Authority, with the arrests of seven people, including flash car fan Edwin Sodi, connected to a R255m Free State government asbestos audit. While the arrests are clearly a giant leap forward given the NPA’s almost total inertia this past decade, the accused are small fry in relation to the big fish who signed off on the deal: Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane. Nabbing SA’s top crooks is the real test.

Jacob Zuma. Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA

A bad week

Speaking of top crooks, Carl Niehaus’s favourite president and dance mentor, Jacob Zuma, may be running out of road. Not only are the state capture skeletons clattering out of top-squeeze Dudu Myeni’s cupboard, but JZ will almost certainly have no choice but to appear himself before judge Raymond Zondo soon enough. While we wouldn’t put it past SA’s soap opera star to develop another mysterious malady or blame it all on his evil long-lost twin, the excuses to evade penetrating scrutiny are fast diminishing.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Why the NPA must not fail SA this time

The effect on a corruption-fatigued and despondent public will be devastating
National
3 days ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Corruption arrests: A show of teeth and a boost of confidence

Ramaphosa and his administration understand that such action against graft is crucial if the economy is going to emerge strong
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WeBuyCars: From disappointment to opportunity
News & Fox / Digital
2.
Ivan Pillay on KPMG’s ‘reparations’
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Is Phindile Baleni Cyril’s next DG?
News & Fox
4.
A good week for Shamila Batohi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
PROFILE: How actress Masechaba Mtolo bought Lew ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Related Articles

UAE not helping NPA recover Gupta loot

National

EDITORIAL: Hawks give us something to crow about

Opinion / Editorials

‘Not unconstitutional’ to ban relatives of politicians from doing business with ...

Features

CAROL PATON: Time for Ramaphosa to end the ANC protection racket

Opinion / Columnists

JOHN STEENHUISEN: Zuma’s strategy flows directly from ANC tactics

Opinion

Crime-busters align to put former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock

National

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma’s desperation in stalingrad

Opinion / State of play

EDITORIAL: Time for Zondo to be tough on Zuma

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.