A good week for Shamila Batohi

A bad week

Speaking of top crooks, Carl Niehaus’s favourite president and dance mentor, Jacob Zuma, may be running out of road. Not only are the state capture skeletons clattering out of top-squeeze Dudu Myeni’s cupboard, but JZ will almost certainly have no choice but to appear himself before judge Raymond Zondo soon enough. While we wouldn’t put it past SA’s soap opera star to develop another mysterious malady or blame it all on his evil long-lost twin, the excuses to evade penetrating scrutiny are fast diminishing.