News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 172: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 650,749, there have been 579,289 recoveries and 15,449 deaths to date

15 September 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 172: Pictures of the day

Concerned residents of Crawford and surrounds, had a peaceful placard demonstration this morning to highlight their objection to the continued ...
News & Fox
4 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
But do US voters see who the real loser is?
News & Fox / Trending
2.
Lockdown day 172: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
3.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus ...
News & Fox
5.
Corporate spat over the carcass of Mine ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Are you one of the 35% of South Africans who’ve had Covid-19?

Opinion

SA needn’t fear the ‘second wave’, says Madhi

Features

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Will we really have a vaccine by November?

Opinion

The change we want to see is happening, says Ramaphosa

Features

Pandemic pricing politics

Features

SARAH BUITENDACH: R5.5m Rolls-Royce shows who really took the Covid-19 economic ...

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: The ghastly reality of SA’s normal

Opinion / Home & Abroad

By the numbers: How the lockdown affected mobility in SA

News & Fox / Numbers

The horror, the horror: SA’s record GDP plunge

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.