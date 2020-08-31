News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 157: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 625,056, there have been 538,604 recoveries and 14,028 deaths to date

31 August 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 157: Pictures of the day

Stellenbosch University displays 'Masked Masterpieces', a series of five artworks encouraging the wearing of masks​ in and around Stellenbosch, Cape ...
News & Fox
6 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why Experian handed over 24m people’s data to a ...
News & Fox / Digital
2.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
3.
Why Experian handed over 24m people’s data to a ...
News & Fox / Digital
4.
Absa’s mystery sale of SA’s largest house
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: HP Elite Dragonfly’s flight of ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Why SA needn’t fear reinfection — maybe

Opinion

Revealed: what doctors advised Mkhize about taxis, the lockdown and schools

Features

A man was reinfected with coronavirus – what does this mean for immunity?

Features

TELITA SNYCKERS: The IMF: imperialist suffocator, or business rescue ...

Opinion

Grapes of wrath: Can SA’s vineyards survive the Dlamini Zuma hangover?

Features / Cover Story

Feast or famine as SA’s restaurants count the lockdown damage

Features

EDITORAL: Is Ace trembling over Cyril’s letter?

Opinion / Editorials

RAZINA MUNSHI: Will rogue ANC members be sent to the naughty corner?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.