Lockdown day 157: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Just as the market was slow to discount the scale of the pandemic in its first few weeks, it will likely be equally slow to price in the recovery. Intuitively then, this is where the opportunity lies
Zuma’s letter is a hodgepodge of conspiracies, pre-emptive strikes at the judiciary, and straw man arguments, in which he mischaracterises Ramaphosa’s argument only to attack that false picture
Stellenbosch University displays 'Masked Masterpieces', a series of five artworks encouraging the wearing of masks in and around Stellenbosch, Cape Town
Northern Cape premier says the attempt to taint his reputation is part of a resistance campaign directed at him because of his fight against wrongdoing in the province
The ‘dark kitchen’ trend is gathering pace locally. And no, we don’t mean a dish served cold — la Eskom. Richard Holmes found out more
