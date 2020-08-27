Features Feast or famine as SA’s restaurants count the lockdown damage Last week, restaurants around the country could offer a full service for the first time since mid-March. While early trade was good, proprietors remain wary — and reduced operations are the order of the day BL PREMIUM

"Can you believe today is finally here? Fine wine … Ice-cold beers … The sound of champagne corks popping. It’s truly an incredible day to bring the music back … the joy of life back."

This is what Restaurant Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts wrote to her members on August 18, the first day since mid-March that SA’s restaurants were allowed to open and serve alcohol.