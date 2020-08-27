Lockdown day 153: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Standard Bank’s results look that much better than rival Absa’s. But setting aside less cash for bad debts could bite it
Sasol’s value has shrunk R267bn since it began building Lake Charles — so why is it giving its former CEOs a R95.8m golden handshake to leave?
Absa has obtained power of attorney to sell the luxury riverfront home of one of its former executives
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s ban on alcohol sales has left the industry deep in the red. Wine farms have had to lay off workers and even after the export ban was lifted, long delays at Cape Town’s port ...
The ‘dark kitchen’ trend is gathering pace locally. And no, we don’t mean a dish served cold — la Eskom. Richard Holmes found out more
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
