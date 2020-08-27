News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 153: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 615,701, there have been 525,242 recoveries and 13,502 deaths to date

27 August 2020 - 07:00

Lockdown day 153: Pictures of the day

Tshwane Metro Police officers react during the memorial service, at the Metro Police Headquarters, of three police officers who were killed in an ...
News & Fox
2 hours ago

News & Fox
4 months ago

