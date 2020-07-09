News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 104: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 224,665, there have been 106,842 recoveries and 3,600 deaths to date

09 July 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown day 104: Pictures of the day

Smokers Unite SA from Port Elizabeth held a peaceful slow drive from William Moffat road to City Hall driving through town voicing their grievances ...
3 hours ago

