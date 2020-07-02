Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Political spinelessness got us here If recent history is a measure, SA’s debt to GDP ratio will continue to hurtle on towards the 100% mark BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic did not break our economy. It merely sped up the journey to where we were headed anyway: into the arms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other loan sharks. It didn’t need to be this way, but here we are. We are here because of political spinelessness.

The warnings about where we were headed have been there for ages. Back in October 2018, finance minister Tito Mboweni told a joint sitting of parliament’s standing committee on finance and the standing committee on appropriations that our economic growth was pathetic.