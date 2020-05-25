Lockdown day 59: Latest Covid-19 numbers

During Long4Life’s investor presentation, Joffe dismissed gyms as ‘yesterday’s news’. His meaning? More people are likely to exercise at home in future
The issue has spiralled, touching on just how intolerant politicians are of public criticism around their Covid-19 strategy
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 22,583, there have been 11,100 recoveries and 429 deaths in total
There are some overarching themes from the range of complex projections from economists, actuaries, statisticians, mathematicians and epidemiologists
Anglo American is moving its HQ from the Joburg CBD to Rosebank. Heritage architect Brian McKechnie looks at the significance of this move and the building it’s leaving behind
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.