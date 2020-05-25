News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 59: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 22,583, there have been 11,100 recoveries and 429 deaths in total

25 May 2020 - 06:00

News & Fox
1 month ago

