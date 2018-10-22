Notable bank heists, by the numbers

Hassen Adams had harsh words for shareholder activists, but he can’t argue with the share price discount
Invicta did not offer a surfeit of detail on the reportable irregularity in its financial statements … or even at the AGM
The commission is doing itself no favours by attacking its critics
The wealthy have been spooked by political and economic uncertainty, while entry-level buyers are being squeezed out by affordability constraints
An upcoming wine fair sparks a look at some cool and unusual local wines
