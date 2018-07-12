Why we all lose from the great VBS heist

While the 22,700 retail depositors of the stricken VBS Mutual Bank are no doubt relieved to hear they will recover almost all of their deposits, it is taxpayers who may eventually foot the bill for the fraud that sank the bank.

This week, the National Treasury said it would repay those depositors up to R100,000 — which amounts to R336m. But indirectly, the Treasury would also foot the bill to rescue the municipalities who illegally deposited more than R1.5bn of funds into VBS. So again, this means the taxpayer is on the line.

And there’s more. The Public Investment Corp, the state-run asset manager which invests civil servants’ pensions, is one of the biggest losers from this debacle. Not only does it own 25.26% of VBS, it also has an outstanding loan of R350m which it lent to the mutual bank in 2016. As those government pensions exist in a defined benefit fund, this means the taxpayer stands behind every rand that may fall short.

These are just the most obvious costs of the biggest bank heist SA has yet seen. This week, curator Anoosh Rooplal confirmed that he’d be looking to recover R1.5bn, nearly three-quarters of its assets, from shareholders, directors and various other people who’d treated VBS as their personal piggy bank.

The matter burst into the open in March, when the SA Reserve Bank placed it under curatorship after it ran out of cash. Rooplal’s initial findings were damning: he flagged possible "fraudulent transactions" and the fact that R1.8bn held in VBS’s suspense accounts "may be a fictitious creation of deposits".

Last week, Rooplal approached the high court with a bid to sequestrate major shareholder Vele Investments, and the directors and managers, to recover R1.5bn he says was fraudulently siphoned off.

It was, said Rooplal, "a fraudulent scheme of epic proportions" — cynically devised to loot the small bank, at the expense of its customers, which included stokvels, the local Venda community, and 15 municipalities.

The bad news is that should Rooplal not be able to retrieve this cash from Vele, the Treasury would have to pay the bill.