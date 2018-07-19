The future of mutual bank

The VBS Mutual Bank scandal would not have happened if it weren’t for unethical management and a heavy dose of incompetence.

But just how much is the regulatory framework to blame? On the face of it, the mutual bank structure looks like a sound model — particularly in a developing country.

It seems to follow an African concept of shared values: when investors make deposits, they buy ownership stakes in the bank and can vote at shareholders’ and members’ meetings.

The concept is widely credited with having begun in 1810, when the reverend Henry Duncan started the Savings & Friendly Society in the slums of Scotland. It was meant to encourage a savings culture, uplifting poorer communities in the process. This is the philosophy that underpinned SA’s first mutual banks, like the GBS Mutual Bank in the Eastern Cape, which opened its doors in 1877 and was then called Grahamstown Building Society.

A similar concept underscored the building societies, which gained traction in SA in the middle of the 20th century. Later, some of those building societies converted to commercial banks or were swallowed by big banks: NBS and Perm were absorbed into Nedbank; United and Allied were absorbed into Absa.

In the life insurance sector, there are still two successful mid-sized mutual banks: Avbob, which focuses on burial and funeral products; and the Professional Provident Society, which is now branded as PPS. But while PPS has a large lobby of lawyers, doctors and accountants who make a nuisance of themselves at its AGM, the VBS client base is rural and poor.

Two large companies that eschewed this mutual structure were Old Mutual and Sanlam, which demutualised in the late 1990s to avoid the restrictions of this sort of structure.

But there is still a perceived risk in putting your money in a mutual bank. This risk became very real at VBS, which took more than R1.5bn from municipalities, even though the Municipalities Act does not allow mutual banks to take deposits from town councils. There is also the case of Finbond Mutual Bank, which still hangs on to its mutual status — though all the key decisions are made by the executives of its management company, Finbond Group.

Besides its 408 branches in SA, Finbond also runs 223 microlenders in North America with names like Cash in a Flash and Cash Shop. Its biggest footprint is in Louisiana, the second-poorest state in the US, and its tentacles have expanded into the poorest of all, Mississippi.