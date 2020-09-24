News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R19.5m Edwardian-styled residence in Morningside

24 September 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Morningside, Durban

PRICE: R19.5m

WHO: Seeff

This Edwardian-styled residence of ambassadorial proportions is set amid a lush garden on a 2,363m² stand with spectacular city and ocean views. The three-level house has four bedrooms, a separate guest suite with private access, expansive living areas, a large wood-panelled study as well as a free-standing cottage. Additional features include a wine cellar, garaging for four vehicles and a staff flat.

WHERE: Paarl, Western Cape

PRICE: R43m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in the scenic Cape winelands on the slopes of the Klein Drakenstein mountains, this 27ha lifestyle estate comprises a stately main residence with six bedrooms and six bathrooms that span more than 1,000m², a separate three-bedroom house as well as a four-bedroom farm manager’s house and a storage barn. The agricultural smallholding produces export plums, wine grapes and olives.

