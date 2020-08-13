HOT PROPERTY: Houghton Estate’s opulent R89m mansion
Designed by the Pellerade Group, this luxury mansion, nicknamed Gatsby because of its opulent proportions, spans four levels and offers stunning views of Joburg’s northern suburbs
WHERE: Houghton Estate, Joburg
PRICE: R89m
WHO: Gumtree
Designed by the Pellerade Group, this luxury mansion, nicknamed Gatsby because of its opulent proportions, spans four levels and offers stunning views of Joburg’s northern suburbs. Conceived as a private hotel, it offers eight en suite bedrooms with bespoke furnishings and rare artwork. It also has various reception rooms, a nightclub, library, gym, spa, conference facilities and two pools.
WHERE: Magaliessig, Joburg
PRICE: R3.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This spacious three-bedroom house has an open-plan lounge and dining room that leads out onto an entertainer’s covered patio, which overlooks a beautifully manicured garden and pool. The house has a separate cottage that is ideal as a rental property as it has a lounge, kitchen, bedroom, full bathroom, walk-in cupboard and its own private patio and garden.
