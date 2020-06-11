HOT PROPERTY: R59m multilevel home in Fresnaye
Situated in sought-after Ocean View Drive, this family home is newly renovated and boasts spectacular ocean and mountain views
WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town
PRICE: R59m
WHO: Seeff
Situated in sought-after Ocean View Drive, this family home is newly renovated and boasts spectacular ocean and mountain views. The multilevel property offers five en suite bedrooms, various living areas and an entire floor dedicated to a games room, gym, temperature-controlled wine cellar and a Japanese-themed massage room. The house has a lift for easy access to the different levels.
WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town
PRICE: From R19,500 a month
WHO: Totalstay
Local aparthotel operator Totalstay is offering furnished apartments to rent on a month-to-month basis at reduced prices at a number of its Cape Town properties. This two-bedroom apartment at Elements Luxury Suites on the corner of Main Drive and Battery Crescent is available from R19,500. The normal pre-lockdown rate is R10,000 a day. The rate includes parking, Wi-Fi and DStv.