HOT PROPERTY: R59m multilevel home in Fresnaye

WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town

PRICE: From R19,500 a month

WHO: Totalstay

Local aparthotel operator Totalstay is offering furnished apartments to rent on a month-to-month basis at reduced prices at a number of its Cape Town properties. This two-bedroom apartment at Elements Luxury Suites on the corner of Main Drive and Battery Crescent is available from R19,500. The normal pre-lockdown rate is R10,000 a day. The rate includes parking, Wi-Fi and DStv.