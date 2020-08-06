HOT PROPERTY: Hoedspruit’s Elephant Rock Eco Estate
The estate has introduced the ‘house zero’ concept, a modular building system for premium off-grid homes that meet with the latest energy efficiency technologies
WHERE: Hoedspruit, Limpopo
PRICE: From R1.2m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Set on the banks of the Olifants riverine in Limpopo’s tranquil Lowveld area, Elephant Rock Eco Estate spans 240ha and offers scenic river, bushveld and mountain views. The estate has introduced the "house zero" concept, a modular building system for premium off-grid homes that meet with the latest energy efficiency technologies. Stands with building packages are available from R1.2m.
WHERE: Vredehoek, Cape Town
PRICE: From R2.495m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
The Vera is a new apartment development set on the slopes of Devil’s Peak and boasts beautiful mountain, city and harbour views. The development will comprise only 12 apartments designed to complement the architectural language of Vredehoek. The Vera is within walking distance of local shops and cafés. Construction is due to commence in the fourth quarter with completion set for the end of 2021.
