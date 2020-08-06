News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Hoedspruit’s Elephant Rock Eco Estate

The estate has introduced the ‘house zero’ concept, a modular building system for premium off-grid homes that meet with the latest energy efficiency technologies

06 August 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Hoedspruit, Limpopo

PRICE: From R1.2m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Set on the banks of the Olifants riverine in Limpopo’s tranquil Lowveld area, Elephant Rock Eco Estate spans 240ha and offers scenic river, bushveld and mountain views. The estate has introduced the "house zero" concept, a modular building system for premium off-grid homes that meet with the latest energy efficiency technologies. Stands with building packages are available from R1.2m.

WHERE: Vredehoek, Cape Town

PRICE: From R2.495m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

The Vera is a new apartment development set on the slopes of Devil’s Peak and boasts beautiful mountain, city and harbour views. The development will comprise only 12 apartments designed to complement the architectural language of Vredehoek. The Vera is within walking distance of local shops and cafés. Construction is due to commence in the fourth quarter with completion set for the end of 2021.

