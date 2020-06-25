HOT PROPERTY: Bantry Bay’s ultra-modern R49m villa
WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R49m
WHO: Seeff
This ultra-modern villa, which boasts spectacular ocean views, has three storeys and private lift access to all floors from the double garage. The three-bedroom house features a double-volume master suite with his and hers walk-in closets and bathrooms, a pyjama lounge leading off the main bedroom, a rim-flow pool, firepit and entertainment area.
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town
PRICE: R17.84m
WHO: High Street Auctions
Perfectly positioned on Clifton’s Third Beach, this beachfront bungalow was snapped up this month in a livestream virtual auction by an SA buyer for just under R18m. The property boasts uninterrupted ocean views and is one of only seven Clifton bungalows with direct beach access. It has two en suite bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen and living space that flow onto an expansive entertainment deck.