HOT PROPERTY: Bantry Bay’s ultra-modern R49m villa

This ultra-modern villa, which boasts spectacular ocean views, has three storeys and private lift access to all floors from the double garage

25 June 2020 - 06:00

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R49m

WHO: Seeff

This ultra-modern villa, which boasts spectacular ocean views, has three storeys and private lift access to all floors from the double garage. The three-bedroom house features a double-volume master suite with his and hers walk-in closets and bathrooms, a pyjama lounge leading off the main bedroom, a rim-flow pool, firepit and entertainment area.

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R17.84m

WHO: High Street Auctions

Perfectly positioned on Clifton’s Third Beach, this beachfront bungalow was snapped up this month in a livestream virtual auction by an SA buyer for just under R18m. The property boasts uninterrupted ocean views and is one of only seven Clifton bungalows with direct beach access. It has two en suite bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen and living space that flow onto an expansive entertainment deck.

