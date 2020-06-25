HOT PROPERTY: Bantry Bay’s ultra-modern R49m villa

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R17.84m

WHO: High Street Auctions

Perfectly positioned on Clifton’s Third Beach, this beachfront bungalow was snapped up this month in a livestream virtual auction by an SA buyer for just under R18m. The property boasts uninterrupted ocean views and is one of only seven Clifton bungalows with direct beach access. It has two en suite bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen and living space that flow onto an expansive entertainment deck.